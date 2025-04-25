Newscast – Friday, April 25, 2025

In this newscast:
- There have been more than a dozen political protests at the Alaska State Capitol since President Donald Trump took office in January. But members of an anti-abortion group called Alaskans for Life who gathered on Thursday said they didn’t have specific demands for legislators.
- Alaska could lose several research institutions and a pipeline into science for budding researchers in the state – that’s if the Trump administration’s proposed cuts to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s budget become a reality.
- The Trump administration is planning an Alaska summit with leaders from Japan and South Korea in early June.
- A state legislator from Palmer is proposing to enshrine Alaska’s giant cabbages in state law as the official state vegetable.