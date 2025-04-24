University of Alaska grad sues Trump administration over revocation of foreign student status

A recent University of Alaska graduate is suing the federal government after his foreign student status was revoked by the Trump administration.

Jean Kashikov is one of four UA students , and hundreds nationwide, who recently had their status terminated in the federal Student and Exchange Visitor Information System, or SEVIS. His student visa was also revoked.

A spokesperson for the university said Thursday that, to their knowledge, there have been no additional UA students or recent graduates to have their status terminated or student visas revoked since Kashikov and the others in mid-April.

In a lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court, Kashikov’s attorneys say the Department of Homeland Security did not give Kashikov proper notice of the termination of his student status, in violation of the due process clause laid out in the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. They also say the revocation of his student status puts him at risk of being detained by Immigration & Customs Enforcement officials, again, without due process under the Fifth Amendment.

Kashikov graduated from the University of Alaska Anchorage in 2024, earning a bachelor’s degree in mathematics in May and an associate’s degree in piloting in December. He had worked as a self-employed flight instructor since March as part of his optional practical training, a defined time period that allows foreign students to work in the country for up to a year, if they are working in their field of study.

In an email, UAA notified Kashikov on April 10 that his SEVIS record had been terminated. The federal government’s stated reason for the termination was “other,” and the email noted that his record was terminated following a criminal records check.

Kashikov told Alaska Public Media earlier this month that he’d been arrested in Arizona in 2022 after he blocked a public bus he says refused to pick him up, but the charges were dropped. He also had a speeding ticket in Georgia, but those charges were also dismissed.

Kashikov’s lawyers contend that the revocation of his student status also violated the federal Administrative Procedure Act. In the lawsuit, the attorneys say they are not contesting the revocation of his student visa, which allowed him to enter the country, and are instead suing over the termination of his student status.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and acting ICE director Todd Lyons are named as defendants in the suit. In a statement, an ICE spokesperson said the department does not comment on pending litigation. A request for comment sent to DHS went unanswered by the time this story was published.

Kashikov’s attorneys are asking a federal judge to issue a temporary restraining order that would prevent federal officials from detaining Kashikov as a result of his student status being revoked.