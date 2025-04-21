KTOO

Newscast – Monday, April 21, 2025

In this newscast:

  • The City and Borough of Juneau clerk’s office has certified a ballot petition that would put harder limits on cruise ship tourism in Juneau,
  • A change o Alaska’s corporate income tax structure is expected to add as much as $65 million per year by diverting money from other states, the Alaska Beacon reports,
  • The trial for a former Juneau chiropractor accused of assaulting more than a dozen patients has once again been delayed,
  • Some federal workers in Juneau were fired again this month after the Supreme Court declined to reverse the Trump administration’s efforts to shrink the federal workforce

