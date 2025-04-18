Newscast – Friday, April 18, 2025

In this newscast:
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoed a closely-watched education bill yesterday that would have boosted basic per-student funding by $1,000,
- Southeast Alaska’s largest tribal government approved a rule change that greatly reduces the number of representatives from communities outside the region,
- High school students in Juneau wrote four plays earlier this year centered on deeply personal topics, and a performance of them this week included a forum with teachers, mental health professionals, and policy-makers,
- International students in Alaska on education visas are among those nationwide facing removal as the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown continues