National Poetry Month with Burn Thompson writing group; ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ with Theater at Latitude 58; Student radio plays receive community forum performance with Theater Alaska

On today’s program:
- April is National Poetry Month. Mary Lou Spartz is here from the Burn Thompson writing group to share about their reading to honor the month.
- Theater Alaska is reviving the student radio plays that premiered this February. This time out at Thunder Mountain Middle School in “Community Forum: Student Voices on Stage.”
- Theater at Latitude 58 chats about their latest production opening this week: “Jesus Christ Superstar.”
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Lisa Purves.