Newscast – Tuesday, April 15, 2025

In this newscast:
- The Alaska Legislature passed a bill Friday that would boost per-student education funding by $1,000. Gov. Mike Dunleavy said he plans to veto it,
- Juneau residents who haven’t filed have some extra time,
- A new Juneau advocacy group called the the Affordable Juneau Coalition filed three ballot petitions with the city last week, to lower the property tax rate, to remove sales tax on food and utilities, and to make in-person voting the default again,
- The Norwegian Bliss and its more than 4,0000 passengers arrived in Juneau yesterday to kick of the 2025 cruise ship season,
- Tensions over a levee that’s taking shape in backyards along Juneau’s Mendenhall River have come to a head as one homeowner filed a suit against the city, seeking to exempt his property or be paid for it,
- A Ketchikan woman now officially holds the Guinness World Record for “largest female mouth gape”