Yukon to cancel Musk’s Starlink, Tesla in retaliation for American tariffs

Rather than target Alaska in its response to a new round of tariffs levied by President Donald Trump, the Yukon government plans to pick on Trump adviser Elon Musk.

The action stands in contrast to moves taken by other provinces, such as British Columbia, which is considering a bill that could result in tolls on Alaska-bound vehicles.

In a statement Thursday, Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai said the territory will end its satellite Internet contracts with Starlink, a Musk-owned company.

The Yukon has about 90 Starlink contracts, serving isolated road maintenance stations, hospitals, and other facilities.

Electric vehicles and chargers manufactured by Tesla — another Musk-owned company — will no longer be eligible for the Yukon’s Good Energy Program, which offers incentives to residents who buy electric vehicles and energy-efficient appliances.

The territory’s official communications will switch away from X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. That platform is also owned by Musk, who limits news content and uses it to spread pro-Trump positions.

“These measures build on our initial response, which included ending the sale of U.S. alcohol in government-run liquor stores and stopping any new wholesale orders for U.S. liquor,” Pillai said in a news conference.

Pillai said he spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and other provincial leaders early Thursday, and that those leaders intended to take additional actions.

He noted that Alaskans share a close relationship with the Yukon and thanked Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, for voting to end some tariffs that target Canada.

“We want Americans to keep coming here, keep spending money here, keep visiting your friends and family members in the Yukon and in Canada,” Pillai said. “Show your support for Canada by visiting Canada and by understanding why not as many of us may be in a hurry to come and visit you.”