Newscast – Thursday, April 3, 2025

In this newscast:
- Alaskans used to pay the highest rent in the nation, but new state data show that cost has stabilized,
- Juneau officials are proposing to set city money aside to hire staff for one of the city’s main tourist attractions: the Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center,
- Contractors are building flood barriers along the Mendenhall River to protect Juneau neighborhoods from flooding expected this summer, but new flood maps meant to show whether the barriers will keep homes dry have been delayed a month,
- Visitors to the Alaska State Capitol will son have to go through a metal detector and have their belongings screened in an X-ray machine, after lawmakers approved a new screening policy