Newscast – Wednesday, April 2, 2025

In this newscast:
- An Alaska Native corporation’s shareholders are questioning contracts that one of its subsidiaries has to run migrant detention facilities,
- In the month after the University of Alaska Board of Regents decided to scrub mentions of diversity, equity, and inclusion, critics of the decision are concerned about the lack of transparency in the process,
- Ketchikan is currently facing a controversial restructuring of its schools, and multiple school board members and the district superintendent have resigned. School district officials testified in front of the Alaska House and Senate on Monday to say tell lawmakers that the kids are not alright,
- Alaska’s U.S. Senators have co-sponsored a resolution to keep the U.S. Postal Service as an independent agency and not privatize it