Newscast – Tuesday, April 1, 2025

  • The state House passed a bill last week that would help protect foster kids from unnecessary stays in acute psychiatric care facilities. If it becomes law, a court hearing will be required within seven days of entering a facility to determine if the placement is necessary, instead of 30 days currently. Kids in foster care worked on the legislation and say it’s long overdue.
  • The pilot recently rescued from a small plane in an icy Kenai Peninsula lake may face disciplinary consequences and be responsible for cleaning up the wreck.
  • The Alaska Legislature passed a bill last week designating March as Women’s History Month in state law.

