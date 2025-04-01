Newscast – Tuesday, April 1, 2025

In this newscast:
- The state House passed a bill last week that would help protect foster kids from unnecessary stays in acute psychiatric care facilities. If it becomes law, a court hearing will be required within seven days of entering a facility to determine if the placement is necessary, instead of 30 days currently. Kids in foster care worked on the legislation and say it’s long overdue.
- The pilot recently rescued from a small plane in an icy Kenai Peninsula lake may face disciplinary consequences and be responsible for cleaning up the wreck.
- The Alaska Legislature passed a bill last week designating March as Women’s History Month in state law.