Newscast – Monday, March 31, 2025

In this newscast:
- President Trump last Tuesday issued an executive order to reshape U.S. elections. The order, among other things, mandates absentee and mail-in ballots to be received by Election Day. It also requires proof of citizenship for registering to vote in federal elections. There’s some concern that the changes might disenfranchise voters in rural Alaska Native communities.
- U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason ruled last week that the Biden administration was wrong to cancel oil and gas leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. As it happens, she did exactly what U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan says she never does: decided against environmental groups. Sullivan’s recent criticism of the judge caused a stir in the legal community.