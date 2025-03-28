KTOO

Newscast – Friday, March 28, 2025

  • The Trump administration’s potential cuts to federal health care programs leaves Alaska’s HIV/AIDS prevention and support organization in lurch,
  • A Canadian company announced last week that it’s starting multiple environmental studies to explore a possible new gold mine in Juneau,
  • In a sudden move, the CDC is pulling up to $43 million in federal grants that support public health programs in Alaska,
  • Starting May 7, every air traveler age 18 and older will need a REAL ID to board a flight within the United States

