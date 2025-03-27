Newscast – Thursday, March 27, 2025

In this newscast:
- Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium is yet again expanding its reach in Juneau with a new dental clinic in Mendenhall Valley,
- Crews in Ketchikan are still dealing with a rockslide that cut off access to the northern part of the island,
- Southeast Alaska’s Chilkat Valley is inching toward the area’s first major timber harvest since the 1990s, but the state is pausing a needed application amid public concern,
- State lawmakers are now more than halfway through their four-month legislative session and time is ticking away. Alaska Public Media reporter Eric Stone gives an update on where things stand,
- Scientists at the Alaska Earthquake Center are monitoring several earthquakes near Adak Island. Since last Wednesday, there have been at least eight quakes greater than magnitude 5