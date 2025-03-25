Newscast – Tuesday, March 25, 2025

In this newscast:
- A Fairbanks Republican lawmaker wants to put the governor’s mansion on Airbnb.
- Alaska already imports most of its food. But for many tribes in rural areas, cuts to federal grants and staff by the Trump administration could make food security even tougher.
- A draft of the 20-year plan for Alaska’s state ferry system is open for public comment. Officials with the Alaska Department of Transportation are asking residents to weigh in on the plan that will guide the Alaska Marine Highway System through the year 2045.
- Juneau’s Valley Transit Center will soon have a new charging station for the city’s fleet of electric buses. According to Capital Transit Superintendent Rich Ross, construction will begin next week and should be completed in mid-July.