Hot Buttered Rum plays Juneau, JAMHI turns 40, and the HOLI Fesitval of Colors

Local musician Andrew Heist plays with band members Erik Yates and Bryan Horne from Hot Buttered Rum during Juneau Afternoon on Friday, March 21, 2025. (Bostin Christopher/KTOO)

Note: During the JAMHI interview, the image discussed wasn’t appropriately displayed on the live stream. You can find it here: JAMHI Brochure.

On today’s program:

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

