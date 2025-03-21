Hot Buttered Rum plays Juneau, JAMHI turns 40, and the HOLI Fesitval of Colors

Audio Podcast
Video Podcast
Local musician Andrew Heist plays with band members Erik Yates and Bryan Horne from Hot Buttered Rum during Juneau Afternoon on Friday, March 21, 2025. (Bostin Christopher/KTOO)
Note: During the JAMHI interview, the image discussed wasn’t appropriately displayed on the live stream. You can find it here: JAMHI Brochure.
On today’s program:
- The progressive bluegrass band Hot Buttered Rum plays at The Crystal Saloon on March 21 & 22
- JAMHI Health & Wellness celebrates 40 years of operation in Juneau
- Jen from the Library shares events and reading and watching recommendations for Women’s History Month
- Nimmy Philips shares all about the HOLI Festival of Colors happening in downtown Juneau on Monday, March 24
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.