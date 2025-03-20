Fly fishing film tour, comedic Shakespeare, student TV camp, and the Chilkat Challenge

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon:
- The Trout Unlimited Tongass chapter’s fundraiser featuring the Fly Film tour on March 21.
- “William Shakespeare’s Long Lost First Play (abridged)” opens Friday, March 21. We talk with the Theatre in the Rough creatives about this irreverent and pun-filled romp.
- Registration is open for the Haines Chilkat Challenge Triathlon. Gershon Cohen shares the need to know before you go.
- A preview of next week’s Juneau LIVE Studio TV Production Camp. There are camps for elementary, middle, and high school students.
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.