Newscast – Wednesday, March 19, 2025

by

In this newscast:

  • Ketchikan’s school district superintendent is resigning at the end of the school year.
  • People with disabilities, care providers and advocates marched to the state Capitol Wednesday to improve access to services.
  • The remains of two French bulldogs that went missing on Prince of Wales Island over a month ago were found in a pair of crab pots last week.
  • The University of Alaska Fairbanks as shuttered the office and taken down the website for an on-campus center that supported cultural programs and diversity related training.
  • Lawmakers narrowly rejected an executive order from Gov. Mike Dunleavy that would have created a state agriculture department.

