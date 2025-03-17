KTOO

Newscast – Monday, March 17, 2025

  • Juneau resident and author X̱’unei Lance Twitchell won an Emmy for “Not a Mascot” — an episode he wrote for TV show “Molly of Denali.”
  • Sitka’s planned internet outage lasted for less time than predicted.
  • researchers and Sealaska shareholders are calling for change to long time limits placed on Alaska’s commercial fisheries.
  • Alaska’s state development agency says it’s talking with the operator of the Ketchikan Shipyard to resolve a dispute that threatens the future of the key local employer.
  • Juneau community members gathered for a candlelight vigil for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People on Thursday.

