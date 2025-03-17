Newscast – Monday, March 17, 2025

In this newscast:
- Juneau resident and author X̱’unei Lance Twitchell won an Emmy for “Not a Mascot” — an episode he wrote for TV show “Molly of Denali.”
- Sitka’s planned internet outage lasted for less time than predicted.
- researchers and Sealaska shareholders are calling for change to long time limits placed on Alaska’s commercial fisheries.
- Alaska’s state development agency says it’s talking with the operator of the Ketchikan Shipyard to resolve a dispute that threatens the future of the key local employer.
- Juneau community members gathered for a candlelight vigil for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People on Thursday.