Newscast – Wednesday, March 12, 2025

In this newscast:
- The Alaska House narrowly approved a bill today that would substantially increase state funding for public schools on a long-term basis for the first time in nearly a decade,
- Dozens of Juneau residents protested as Congress considers drastic funding cuts to Medicaid,
- President Trump issued two executive orders on March 1 to expand logging in national forests. That’s after he suspended the Roadless Road, which banned new road construction in national forests. Together, these orders could increase timber harvest in the Tongass National Forest,
- The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that all recently terminated employees will be rehired, with back pay,
- The likelihood of an Alaska volcano’s eruption not far from the state’s largest city has increased