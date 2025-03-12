Juneau Lyric Opera celebrates 50 years with fully staged ‘Die Fledermaus’

Audio Podcast
Video Stream
On today’s program:
- “Die Fledermaus” fully-staged operetta from Juneau Lyric Opera in celebration of 50 years
- Meet and greet with KTOO new reporters and hosts
- Juneau Audubon presents the film “Migration” at Goldtown Theatre on March 13 and 15
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.