Juneau Lyric Opera celebrates 50 years with fully staged ‘Die Fledermaus’

Montessori Borealis Public School and Theater Alaska Kids Company offer programs for young students On this episode: 9 Isles Apothecary’s offers DIY spell jars and rune readings for First Friday at Kindred Post; Montessori Borealis Public School enrollment registration period is now open; Theater Alaska Kids Company presents "Necessary Nonsense" March 14-16; Mudrooms wraps their season with a storytelling event (Tue, March 11) and workshop (Sun, March 16).

Joanna Castle Miller on 'Writing Sketch Comedy' Joanna Castle Miller discusses her background and experience in learning to write sketch comedy. She shares the benefits that sketch writing has brought to her work and why she is eager to share those teachings with Alaska writers via her virtual class with 49 Writers.