Newscast – Tuesday, March 11, 2025

In this newscast:
- Alaska House lawmakers made a few changes to a high-priority education bill during a marathon floor session on Monday,
- No one was hurt in a fire at the Dzantik’i Heeni campus in Juneau earlier today, but evacuated students huddled outside for hours,
- The state Department of Transportation is resurrecting the controversial idea to build a road between Juneau and the communities of Haines and Skagway,
- Congress is considering huge cuts to Medicaid and Alaska health care experts say that would have an outsized impact in the state,
- One of the teams in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race is comprised mostly of shelter adoptees