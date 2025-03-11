KTOO

Newscast – Tuesday, March 11, 2025

  • Alaska House lawmakers made a few changes to a high-priority education bill during a marathon floor session on Monday,
  • No one was hurt in a fire at the Dzantik’i Heeni campus in Juneau earlier today, but evacuated students huddled outside for hours,
  • The state Department of Transportation is resurrecting the controversial idea to build a road between Juneau and the communities of Haines and Skagway,
  • Congress is considering huge cuts to Medicaid and Alaska health care experts say that would have an outsized impact in the state,
  • One of the teams in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race is comprised mostly of shelter adoptees

