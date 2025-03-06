AWARE 2025 Women of Distinction honors community leaders and advocates

On this episode:
- 49 Writers is holding open mics in Juneau, plus information on some upcoming virtual class options in sketch comedy and playwriting.
- Juneau saved the Kimball organ in the State Office Building almost 50 years ago, and now the Alaska State Museum is thinking about its future with two events on Friday, March 7.
- AWARE’s Women of Distinction gala celebrates five women this Saturday, March 8. This year’s honorees are Becky Bohrer, Sherry Patterson, Valorie Ringle, and Brenda Taylor. They are also giving Leona Santiago a special posthumous Lifetime Service Award for her work with MMIW and survivors of domestic/sexual violence.
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.