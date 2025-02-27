KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025

by

In this newscast:

  • Mining leaders had an optimistic outlook at the third annual Juneau Mining Forum this week,
  • A plan to move Juneau’s city employees into the building that houses the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation downtown is inching toward reality,
  • A state-run trust that owns much of the land surrounding a controversial mining project outside Haines has formally decided against purchasing federal mining claims in the area,
  • Snow is melting early across large swaths of Alaska this year, which could mean a big wildfire season in certain parts of the state

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications