Newscast – Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025

In this newscast:
- Mining leaders had an optimistic outlook at the third annual Juneau Mining Forum this week,
- A plan to move Juneau’s city employees into the building that houses the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation downtown is inching toward reality,
- A state-run trust that owns much of the land surrounding a controversial mining project outside Haines has formally decided against purchasing federal mining claims in the area,
- Snow is melting early across large swaths of Alaska this year, which could mean a big wildfire season in certain parts of the state