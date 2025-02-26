KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025

by

In this newscast:

  • Influenza cases in Alaska are spiking, according to data from the state’s division of public health,
  • The Juneau police officer who shot and killed a resident wielding a hatchet last year will not face criminal charges,
  • In less than two months the Juneau Assembly is expected to vote on a proposal that would allow the construction of a fifth cruise ship dock downtown to move forward,
  • The University of Alaska is grappling with how to respond to broad executive orders from the Trump administration that include eliminating diversity, equity, and inclusion programs

