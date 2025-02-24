Newscast – Monday, Feb. 24, 2025

In this newscast:
- Anchorage parents could be legally liable if their child brings a gun or other deadly weapon to school under a proposed Assembly ordinance,
- Lawmakers heard last week that they’re facing even larger deficits than they previously thought, complicating a key priority for majority-caucus lawmakers in the House and Senate: boosting funding for public schools,
- An investment by the Alaska Permanent Fund in the seafood processing company Peter Pan resulted in the lost of more than $29 million when the company collapsed