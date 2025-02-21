Juneau hospital staff report lack of confidence in leadership, higher rates of burnout

A survey of Juneau’s Bartlett Regional Hospital staff last year shows they lack confidence in management and leadership and are experiencing higher rates of burnout and turnover.

The city-owned hospital’s board of directors reviewed the survey’s results at a meeting on Wednesday. Chad Brown, Bartlett’s director of human resources, explained the results to the board.

“It’s similar to our financial situation. We’ve made some strides, but we still have a long way to go,” he said.

According to the survey taken last fall of about 330 employees, less than half of the staff said they had confidence in the senior management and leadership at the hospital. That’s drastically lower than what the average health care employee reported nationwide, but it’s actually higher than the level of confidence Bartlett employees reported in 2023.

The hospital has seen significant turnover in leadership in the past few years.

The annual feedback follows a tumultuous financial year at the hospital. Hospital leaders faced a multimillion-dollar budget deficit that threatened to close the hospital’s doors.

The hospital’s board was able to correct its course by cutting back on staff and closing programs. But the survey shows those decisions didn’t come without significant effects on its employee’s mental health and well-being.

Staff reported issues like the hospital’s ongoing staffing shortage, lack of training and not making enough money as increasing feelings of stress and burnout. And that’s leading to turnover. Right now, about 10% of its staff are contract employees, which cost more. Management says that’s unsustainable.

Public perception and increased competition also seem to be taking a toll on employees.

Bartlett’s largest competitor in the health care industry is SouthEast Alaska Regional Health Consortium. The Alaska Native-run health consortium has rapidly absorbed many small practices in recent years as it expands its reach in the region.

In the past two years, it acquired Juneau Youth Services, Juneau Obstetrics and Gynecology, Southeast Medical Clinic and more.

Brown told board members staff loyalty is increasing, but a significant number of employees would consider going somewhere else.

“There’s 12% of our staff that would consider leaving if they were offered a position,” he said. “That’s a lot of people, and there’s another 20% that are on the fence. That’s 40%.”

Overall the responses were more positive than the year before. Most workers say they trust the people they directly work with and that they provide high-quality care and services. Nearly all staff said they feel their work is meaningful and makes a real difference.