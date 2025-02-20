KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025

by

In this newscast:

  • Roughly three-quarters of the staff at the Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center have been laid off, according to former employees with knowledge of the situation,
  • Bartlett Regional Hospital’s board voted to incrementally pay back $2 million to the City and Borough of Juneau over the next three years,
  • Congressman Nick Begich III told the Alaska Legislature the state has become too dependent on federal spending,
  • A panel of civil rights and immigration advocates addressed how immigration policy changes from the Trump administration may affect Alaskans,
  • The Southeast island community of Petersburg called a town hall meeting last week to discuss the future of tourism, as they consider a potential partnership with a small cruise ship company

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications