Newscast – Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025

In this newscast:
- Roughly three-quarters of the staff at the Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center have been laid off, according to former employees with knowledge of the situation,
- Bartlett Regional Hospital’s board voted to incrementally pay back $2 million to the City and Borough of Juneau over the next three years,
- Congressman Nick Begich III told the Alaska Legislature the state has become too dependent on federal spending,
- A panel of civil rights and immigration advocates addressed how immigration policy changes from the Trump administration may affect Alaskans,
- The Southeast island community of Petersburg called a town hall meeting last week to discuss the future of tourism, as they consider a potential partnership with a small cruise ship company