Newscast – Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025

In this newscast:
- Federal workers in Juneau are among the thousands nationwide to receive layoff notices in the inboxes last week and over the holiday weekend. This is part of the Trump Administration’s continued efforts to downsize the government.
- State lawmakers are considering a new student loan repayment program to attract former Alaskans to return and serve as teachers and state workers.
- Alaska’s state ferry system continues to face stiff headwinds when it comes to staffing, state officials say.