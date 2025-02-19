Juneau Afternoon: CommuniSki looking to raise a dollar for every resident in Juneau

On today’s program:
- “Southeast Clams – Dangerous or Delicious” – Alaska Coastal Rainforest Center researcher and UAS Assistant Professor John Harley previews his Friday Fireside Lecture at the Mendenhall Glacier
- The first check-in of the year with the Juneau Police Department, with Deputy Chief Krag Campbell providing updates on staffing, bike safety, the ordinance regarding body camera footage, and recent shootings in Juneau.
- The Juneau Nordic Ski Club is on a mission with its upcoming CommuniSki fundraiser: raise a dollar for every Juneauuite to help offer every kid the opportunity to Ski!
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.