Newscast – Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025

- Juneau’s city-owned hospital is in a much better financial position than it has been in years. For the last eight months, the hospital has been making steady positive income.
- A deadly strain of bird flu is sweeping the nation. It has killed more than 20 million chickens since October, and that has scrambled the egg market. Alaska Public Media’s Ava White has more on how Anchorage businesses are coping with rapidly increasing egg prices along with supply problems.
- Sen. Lisa Murkowski voted to confirm Tulsi Gabbard as President Trump’s director of national intelligence. She also announced that she intended to vote to confirm Robert Kennedy Jr. as secretary of health and human services.