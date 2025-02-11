Newscast – Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025

In this newscast:
- A team of researchers in Alaska have banded together to investigate a famous Alaska shipwreck. The Star of Bengal sank off the coast of Prince of Wales Island in 1908, taking more than 100 lives with it. The shipwreck highlighted a stark racial inequality in Alaska at the time– most of those who died were Asian cannery workers. Members of a 2022 expedition to the site of the wreck are going back in May. In this episode of Tongass Voices, team members Gig Decker and Jenya Anichtchenko share what they hope to uncover.
- As lawmakers continue to work through an education funding package, members of the House are turning to another priority for the session: reforming the retirement system for state and local government employees. Alaska Public Media’s Eric Stone has this look at a bill that would return public-sector workers to a defined benefit pension system.