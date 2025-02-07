Newscast – Friday, Feb. 7, 2025

In this newscast:
- The Alaska Senate unanimously joined the state House this morning in urging President Donald Trump to reverse his decision to rename North America’s tallest peak as Mount McKinley,
- Searchers found the missing Bering Air plane on the sea ice southeast of Nome, but they did not find any survivors,
- A lawsuit that clouded the future of homeschooling in Alaska for months last spring took on new life yesterday after the plaintiffs asked a judge to join four school districts as defendants in the long-running case,
- Ketchikan is now officially classified as rural in the eyes of federal subsistence regulations, after a historic, landmark decision by the Federal Subsistence Board overruled a recent vote by the Regional Advisory Council to keep Ketchikan’s status as nonrural,
- One of Alaska’s most famous contemporary bands Portugal. The Man, along with Samantha Crain and Ya Tseen sold out two shows this weekend to raise money for an effort to rebuild a Kiks.adi clan house in Sitka