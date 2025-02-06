Juneau Afternoon: Festival of The Dog to feature SunDog, Dude Mtn, The Rain Dogs in two-day rock and hip-hop series

On today’s program:
- Tamara Wilson’s Slinkies and the Window Frame opens at the Alaska State Museum on Fri, Feb. 7
- The Festival of the Dog is a rock and hip-hop concert series over two days, Fri, Feb. 7 and Sat, Feb. 8, featuring local Juneau musicians as well as groups from Anchorage and Ketchikan
- Previews of upcoming events with the Juneau Commission on Aging
- Juneau Arts and Humanities Arts Round-up
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.