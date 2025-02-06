Juneau Afternoon: Festival of The Dog to feature SunDog, Dude Mtn, The Rain Dogs in two-day rock and hip-hop series

On this episode: Live music with The Kyle Athayde Dance Party who headline Juneau Jazz Week with jams, concerts, workshops, and more; Artists Jacqueline Tingey and Jessalyn Ward open their multimedia art show "Human Nature" at the Juneau-Douglas City Museum on Fri, Feb. 7; The Southeast Alaska Farmers Summit, taking place in Juneau from Feb. 20-22, is open for registration for farmers, growers, and enthusiasts, with the full schedule available at www.seakfarmerssummit.com.