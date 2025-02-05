Newscast – Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025

In this newscast:
- Lawmakers are working to hammer out a compromise on an education bill that could avoid the governor’s veto,
- FBI agents in Anchorage participated in a nationwide immigration crackdown under President Trump last weekend, but local groups, including the Anchorage School District, are pushing back,
- More than 100 Juneau residents took to the sidewalk across the street from the Alaska State Capitol this afternoon to join a nationwide protest against President Donald Trump’s administration and its recent executive orders,
- Tongass Voices: Tamara Wilson on her museum installation and the slinkies that live there