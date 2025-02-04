KTOO

Dunleavy names Binkley to fill vacancy on Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. board

by

John Binkley poses for a photo on Juneau’s downtown waterfront on Sept. 9, 2019. His family owns a stake in Wings Airways, which offers floatplane sightseeing trips. (Photo by Adelyn Baxter/KTOO)

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has named longtime Republican politician and businessman John Binkley to an open seat on the board that controls the $80 billion Alaska Permanent Fund.

The six-person board has been operating with five members since July, when board member Ellie Rubenstein resigned after leaked emails suggested that corporation staff felt pressured by Rubenstein to make certain investments.

Binkley, Rubenstein’s replacement, has served as a state senator, state representative, and unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2006.

The Binkley family is extensively involved in tourism within the Fairbanks area and owns the Anchorage Daily News. In 2020, Binkley served as chair of the state legislative redistricting board.

The Permanent Fund Corp.’s board of trustees is scheduled to meet Feb. 12 in Juneau.

An annual transfer from the fund to the state treasury accounts for more than half of the state’s general-purpose revenue, used for services and the annual Permanent Fund dividend.

Alaska Beacon

Alaska Beacon is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Alaska Beacon maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Andrew Kitchenman for questions: info@alaskabeacon.com. Follow Alaska Beacon on Facebook and Twitter.

