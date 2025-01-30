Newscast – Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025

In this newscast:
- Alaska students posted some of the lowest scores in the country in national reading and math test results that were released yesterday,
- State regulators have fined proponents of the 2024 ranked choice repeal ballot measure nearly $157,000 for what officials called “egregious and widespread” violations of campaign finance laws,
- Officials in Alaska are still scrambling to understand the impact of a Trump Administration freeze that halts spending on infrastructure project — one that came before the memo that froze federal grants and loans this week,
- This week, Juneau is seeing some snow after a winter that hasn’t gotten nearly as much as usual, and skiers are taking advantage of it