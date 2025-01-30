Juneau Afternoon: Writing radio plays with Playwrights Merry Ellefson, Frank Henry Kaash Katasse, and Hetty LaVerne

On this episode:
- Playwrights Merry Ellefson, Frank Henry Kaash Katasse, and Hetty LaVerne preview the Alaska Theater Festival: Radio Plays
- Artist Christine Carpenter talks about her February show as the Artist on Tap at Alaskan Brewing
- Updates and February book recommendations from the Juneau Public Libraries
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
