Newscast – Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025

- Rumors have been circulating on social media that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have detained tribal citizens in Juneau, but local officials say that is not true,
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy touted his administration’s accomplishments and outlined plans for his final two years in office during his seventh annual State of the State address,
- Starting this summer, the Greater Sitka Chamber of Commerce will no longer provide visitor services for the city,
- The Alaska Board of Fisheries kicked off their highly-anticipated regulatory meeting in Ketchikan,
- Protections for 28 million acres of wilderness lands across the state have once again been called into question by a sweeping executive order for the state of Alaska released by the White House last week