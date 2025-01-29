KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025

by

In this newscast:

  • Rumors have been circulating on social media that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have detained tribal citizens in Juneau, but local officials say that is not true,
  • Gov. Mike Dunleavy touted his administration’s accomplishments and outlined plans for his final two years in office during his seventh annual State of the State address,
  • Starting this summer, the Greater Sitka Chamber of Commerce will no longer provide visitor services for the city,
  • The Alaska Board of Fisheries kicked off their highly-anticipated regulatory meeting in Ketchikan,
  • Protections for 28 million acres of wilderness lands across the state have once again been called into question by a sweeping executive order for the state of Alaska released by the White House last week

