Newscast – Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025

In this newscast:
- A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck about 60 miles southwest of Unalaska Sunday afternoon,
- On April 1, Anchorage will hold its municipal election, and half of the seats on the Assembly are on the ballot along with two school board seats,
- As Eaglecrest Ski Area faces ongoing financial hardship, city officials continue to hope the gondola will one day make it self-sustaining,
- Delta Airlines pulled booking for summer flights to both Ketchikan and Sitka fr0m its website earlier this month, leaving Alaska Airlines as the only major carrier in the two communities as it is in much of the state,
- Tongass Voices: Marian Call and Lisa Puananimōhala’ikalani Denny on bringing together Juneau’s music-makers