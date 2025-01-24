KTOO

Newscast – Friday, Jan. 24, 2025

  • Over $130 million in grants for clean energy projects in rural Alaska are now frozen, after President Donald Trump signed an executive order freezing funding from the federal Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,
  • At least three districts across the state are considering closing at least one school, one of the most visible signs of the state’s shrinking population,
  • Juneau is set to house the Coast Guard’s Aiviq icebreaker soon, but the vessel has a history of design problems and failure

