Juneau Afternoon: Live music with The Forest That Never Sleeps, Tlingit & Haida’s Cultural Ambassador Program, Brain Reboot class from SAIL

On this episode:
- Live music with The Forest That Never Sleeps ahead of their concert on Sun, Feb. 26, at McPhetres Hall as part of the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council winter season
- A chat with members from Tlingit & Haida’s Cultural Ambassador Program
- SAIL previews its Brain Reboot course, a six-week supportive cohort beginning in February
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.