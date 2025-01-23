Juneau Afternoon: Live music with The Forest That Never Sleeps, Tlingit & Haida’s Cultural Ambassador Program, Brain Reboot class from SAIL

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team . Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon .

Juneau Afternoon: Platypus-Con gaming convention, Juneau Symphony's "Virtuosity" and Juneau Chamber of Commerce On this episode: Preview of the 10th Annual Platypus-Con Board and Card Game Extravaganza happening Fri, Jan. 24 - Sun, Jan. 26 at Centennial Hall; The Juneau Symphony previews "Virtuosity," happening Sat, Jan. 25 & Sun, Jan. 26, at JDHS with a pre-concert talk with Wilbur Lin, the second of four Music Director candidates appearing this season; Monthly check-in with the Juneau Chamber of Commerce.

Juneau Afternoon: 49 Writers Winter Words Fundraiser, Alaska Theater Festival: Radio Plays, Alaska Legislature preview On this episode: 49 Writers Winter Words Fundraiser will take place on Sat, Jan. 25, with featured guest author Brendan Isaacs Jones; The 2nd Alaska Theater Festival: Radio Plays takes place Jan. 31 - Feb. 2 with new plays by Alaskan authors and work created by local high school students; Alaska Public Media's Eric Stone shares an overview of the upcoming Alaska legislative session, which begins on Tue, Jan. 21