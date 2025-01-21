Newscast – Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025

In this newscast:
- The City and Borough of Juneau is warning of a potential measles exposure at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport that could impact Southeast Alaska residents,
- Juneau residents will have a chance to learn more about Huna Totem Corporation’s proposal to build a fifth cruise ship dock in downtown Juneau at two joint meetings at City Hall this week,
- State lawmakers convened in Juneau this afternoon to kick off the first session of the 34th Alaska Legislature,
- Tongass Voices: Rich Mattson on uncovering stories from the pages of Juneau’s history