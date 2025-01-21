KTOO

Newscast – Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025

by

In this newscast:

  • The City and Borough of Juneau is warning of a potential measles exposure at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport that could impact Southeast Alaska residents,
  • Juneau residents will have a chance to learn more about Huna Totem Corporation’s proposal to build a fifth cruise ship dock in downtown Juneau at two joint meetings at City Hall this week,
  • State lawmakers convened in Juneau this afternoon to kick off the first session of the 34th Alaska Legislature,
  • Tongass Voices: Rich Mattson on uncovering stories from the pages of Juneau’s history

