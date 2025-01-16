Newscast – Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025

In this newscast:
- Election officials rejected more than 1,300 absentee ballots in the November 2024 general elections,
- The 2025 Kuskokwim 300 has been pushed back two weeks because of poor snowfall and above-freezing temperatures,
- The Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center raised over $30,000 in just two days to rebuild an animal shelter after it was destroyed by high winds last Monday,
- Fifty people experiencing homelessness died on the streets of Anchorage last year,
- Bethel’s tribal government recently had the rare opportunity to repatriate the remains of four Yup’ik ancestors taken from the area more than a century ago