Newscast – Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025

In this newscast:
- The Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska has received $3 million in federal funding for coastal habitat restoration,
- One Southeast Alaska lawmaker has a proposal to offer a state flood insurance alternative to federal insurance that may include coverage for both floods and some landslides,
- A project to build Alaska’s first state-run veterans cemetery received a $7 million grant,
- Tongass Voices: Librarian Melinda Sandkam on engaging all ages with Douglas Library’s I Spy display