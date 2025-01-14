KTOO

Newscast – Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025

  • The Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska has received $3 million in federal funding for coastal habitat restoration,
  • One Southeast Alaska lawmaker has a proposal to offer a state flood insurance alternative to federal insurance that may include coverage for both floods and some landslides,
  • A project to build Alaska’s first state-run veterans cemetery received a $7 million grant,
  • Tongass Voices: Librarian Melinda Sandkam on engaging all ages with Douglas Library’s I Spy display

