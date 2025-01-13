Newscast – Monday, Jan. 13, 2025

In this newscast:
- A Juneau lawmaker is once again pushing to revive a pension system for state and local government workers,
- Several borough-owned lots in Petersburg will get utilities in the next year or so, and Tlingit Haida Regional Housing Authority will do the work.
- A new bipartisan caucus made up largely of Democrats and independents will take over the state house, in alignment with the coalition controlled Senate. Alaska Public Media’s state government reporter Eric Stone tells us what low oil prices mean for lawmakers as they craft a budget,
- Anchorage residents spent today cleaning up after one of the regions most powerful storms in recent history