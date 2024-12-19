Newscast – Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024

In this newscast:
- U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason dismissed a lawsuit filed by the State of Alaska that sought ownership of the land beneath Mendenhall Lake and part of the river. It’s a defeat in the Dunleavy administration’s push to take control of federal lands in the state.
- After three previous failed attempts, a fourth application to put a cruise limit question before Sitka voters has passed the city’s initial legal review.
- Alaska has the highest rate of sexual assault in the country, and one of the highest rates of domestic violence. But survivors, especially in rural areas, don’t always have access to someone who can collect forensic evidence of those crimes. So an Anchorage nurse is training healthcare providers on how to do this for their patients.