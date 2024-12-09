Lingít Word of the Week: Kéidladi — Seagull

This is Lingít Word of the Week. Each week, we feature a Lingít word voiced by master speakers. Lingít has been spoken throughout present-day Southeast Alaska and parts of Canada for over 10,000 years.

Gunalchéesh to X̱’unei Lance Twitchell, Goldbelt Heritage Foundation and the University of Alaska Southeast for sharing the recorded audio for this series.

This week’s word is kéidladi, or seagull. Listen to the audio below to learn how to say kéidladi.

The following transcript is meant to help illustrate the words and sentences.

Keiyishí Bessie Coolie: kéidladi.

That means seagull.

Here are some sentences:

Keiyishí Bessie Coolie: Kéidladi daaḵ kaadáx̱ kanalyíchch yéist ḵuwahaayí.

The seagulls fly out of the interior when fall arrives.

Keihéenák’w John Martin: Kéidladi k’wát’ haa x̱’éi yak’éi.

Seagull eggs taste good to us.

Ḵaakal.áat Florence Marks Sheakley: Kéidladi yá Tʼaḵdeintaan has du ádix̱ sitee yá Xunadáx̱.

The seagull belongs to the Tʼaḵdeintaan, who are from Hoonah.

Kaxwaan Éesh George Davis: Kéidladi k’wát’i aawax̱áa.

They ate seagull eggs.

You can hear each installment of Lingít Word of the Week on the radio throughout the week.

Find biographies for the master speakers included in this lesson here.

Learn more about why we use Lingít instead of Tlingit here.

Watch a video introducing Lingít sounds here.