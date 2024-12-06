Juneau Afternoon: Author Marian Elliott, Juneau Dance Theatre, and Mudrooms

On today’s program:
- Juneau Dance Theatre presents “The Nutcracker” December 6-8
- Author Marian Elliott on her memoir “Out of the Dark” and her signing at Hearthside Books on December 6
- Mudrooms upcoming storyteller event, “Braver Than You Think (Stronger Than You Know),” on Tue, Dec. 10
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.