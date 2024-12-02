Newscast – Monday, Dec. 2, 2024

In this newscast:
- A seiner reportedly capsized in heavy weather near Hoonah early Sunday morning,
- Some new research is challenging the established scientific thinking about why an endangered population of killer whales in Puget Sound continues to be in jeopardy,
- Among the roughly 100 proposals on the Alaska Board of Fisheries agenda at its upcoming meeting are four focused on further restricting or closing the state-managed pollock trawl fishery on Prince William Sound,
- People living in Newtok have been fighting severe coastal erosion and deteriorating permafrost for more than three decades, and on Sunday, the Newtok Village Council sent workers to shut down all critical infrastructure in the tiny Bering Sea community