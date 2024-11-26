KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024

by

In this newscast:

  • There has been a lot of speculation that Gov. Mike Dunleavy might leave his job for a role in the Trump administration. Now he says he’s staying,
  • The Alaska Supreme Court will have a new chief justice early next year,
  • In the remote Southeast Alaska village of Angoon, high school students are learning how to grow their own produce using hydroponic technology,
  • Many Southeast Alaska residents rely on diesel heating oil like Toyostoves, to keep warm in the winter. But a new program will fund the switch to electric heat pumps,
  • Tongass Voices: Moria Johnson-Sidney on the stabilizing force of carving a yaakw

